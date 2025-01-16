Two Police Personnel Injured as Accused Opens Fire and Escapes in Panjipara, West Bengal

Siliguri: Two police personnel were injured when a male accused being taken back to Raiganj Correctional Home from Islampur Court at the police escort party, a senior police official said.

North Bengal IGP Rajesh Kumar Yadav said the incident took in the Panjipara area of North Dinajpur district when the accused got out of the vehicle to attend to nature's call and then opened fire on the police. Following the attack, the accused managed to flee the scene and is currently at large.

Speaking to ANI, IGP Yadav said, " Right now, both of the patients are stable, the team is working and their treatment is underway. This morning, three accused including a woman were taken to Raiganj Correctional Home from Islampur Court. One male accused told the escort party that he needed to attend nature's call. After getting out of the vehicle, he suddenly fired at the Police. He fled alone. He fled on foot. We are investigating how he got the weapon."

The injured two policemen who sustained three bullets in their chest have been brought to Islampur sub-district hospital first and then referred to a private hospital in Siliguri as their condition deteriorated, an official said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)