Police inspector, abused by Anubrata Mondal, transferred to distant Bengal district

Kolkata: A fresh controversy has surfaced in West Bengal as the inspector attached to Birbhum District Police, who was abused earlier this year by Trinamool Congress strongman Anurbrata Mondal, has now been transferred to a distant district by the state police directorate.

The inspector of police, Liton Halder, who had so far been the inspector-in-charge of the Bolpur Police Station, has transferred to Jalpaiguri in North Bengal, and that too at a lesser significant post of inspector of the district intelligence branch (DIB).

The development has sparked a controversy with opposition parties claiming that the transfer of Halder was intentional.

At the same time, no substantial police action had been initiated against Mondal, even after abusing an on-duty cop in highly defamatory language.

On May 29, Mondal, Trinamool Congress Birbhum district committee convenor, allegedly threatened Bolpur Police Station IC Liton Halder over the phone.

Along with the threats, Mondal was also charged with abusing the policeman's wife and mother in foul language.

The audio of a phone conversation between him and the policeman went viral on social media.

After the incident, Mondal made an appeal for anticipatory bail at the Bolpur Sub-divisional Court in the matter, and also managed to secure it, as there was no objection to that plea from Birbhum District Police.

Instead, Halder was asked for explanations by higher authorities on how the conversation between him and Mondal over the phone became viral.

Mondal was arrested in August 2022 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an alleged cattle smuggling case and was lodged in Tihar Jail, Delhi.

He was granted bail in the CBI case by the Supreme Court on July 30, 2024.

He was also granted bail in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case on September 20, 2024. After spending over two years in prison, he was released from Jail on September 23 last year. Upon his return to Birbhum, he received a grand welcome from his supporters.

--IANS