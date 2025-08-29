Over 1 crore people visited 'Amader Para, Amader Samadhan' camps: CM Mamata

Kolkata: Expressing delight, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that over one crore people from across West Bengal visited her government's 'Amader Para, Amader Samadhan' (Our Neighbourhood, Our Solution) camps within a month.

She congratulated her government officials and the people for making the event successful.

"I am feeling extremely happy and proud to announce that within only 26 days, more than one crore people from all over Bengal have visited around 14,500 _Amader Para, Amader Samadhan_ camps, in order to have sustainable solutions to the various issues and problems in and around their localities. Congratulations to all for crossing the one-crore mark so quickly!" CM Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister said that the spontaneous participation of the people shows that the people of Bengal have kept faith in her government.

"This unprecedented and spontaneous participation of common men and women of Bengal in this socio-economic development initiative has further strengthened and added more life to the prevailing democratic and participatory good governance culture in this state," her post read.

"I am taking this opportunity to convey my heartfelt appreciation to all the people's representatives, government officials, and other employees, as well as volunteers who are working relentlessly to translate this vision into reality, thus reaching the doorsteps of all the citizens of this state. Besides, I also extend my sincere gratitude to each and every person of Bengal who has kept faith in us and relied upon our commitment," the Chief Minister said.

Amader Para, Amader Samadhan (APAS) campaign is a flagship initiative of the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal aimed at institutionalising participatory governance and re-imagining grassroots service delivery through engagement and empowerment.

Its core goal is to resolve grievances on the spot, ensuring that citizens have access to immediate assistance and a direct connection with government officials. The campaign, which started on August 2, will continue till November 3.

The government has planned to hold about 27,000 such camps during its timeline.

Speaking on the initiative, she further said, "We are deeply committed to reaching out to every person in Bengal with various government benefits meant for them. Besides, I ensure that to shoulder further responsibility and to provide quick and meaningful solutions to your problems, our Ma- Maati- Manush government is always there and will be there in the days to come."

