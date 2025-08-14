Nurse found hanging in Bengal hospital room, family alleges murder

Kolkata: After the body of a nurse was found in suspicious circumstances on the premises of a hospital, tension erupted in the Singur area of West Bengal's Hooghly district on Thursday.

The body of a trainee nurse was recovered from a private nursing home on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Deepali Jana, a resident of Nandigram in East Midnapore district.

Her body was found hanging from the ceiling in a room at the nursing home. The young woman had joined the private nursing home as a nurse three days ago.

She had completed her General Nursing Midwifery (GNM) -- three-year diploma course -- from a nursing institute in Bengaluru last year.

According to police, the body was recovered from a room on the third floor of the nursing home. It was the nursing home staff who first saw the body and later informed the local police.

The police recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem.

"A case of unnatural death has been registered, and an investigation has started. We are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death," said a senior police officer of Hooghly district police.

The family, however, has alleged that their daughter was murdered and that she could not have committed suicide.

The family has filed a murder complaint against the owner of the nursing home. Their complaint is directed at the hospital authorities.

Locals, who were agitated over the suspicious death, surrounded the police and staged a protest.

The father and mother of the deceased sat on the road demanding justice. The incident has created tension in the area.

The mother of the deceased complained, "I couldn't understand what happened. My daughter came for training. She is a healthy and good girl. I can't understand what happened. The police need to find out what happened to my daughter. She was murdered. We want the culprits to be punished."

This incident comes days after the first death anniversary of the RG Kar rape-murder victim was observed in the state.

--IANS