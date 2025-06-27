NCW takes suo motu cognizance of Kolkata law college rape, seeks report from police commissioner (2nd lead)

Kolkata: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the rape of a law college student within her college premises on Wednesday night, in which three persons including a former and two present students of the same college have been arrested.

In a statement issued on Friday, the NCW has also sought a report from the Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma, on the matter and directed the latter to send the report to the commission within the next three days.

As per the statement, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar wrote to Verma expressing deep concern over the incident and directed the latter to ensure an immediate and time-bound investigation into the matter under the relevant provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“She has also stressed the need to extend full medical, psychological, and legal assistance to the victim, along with compensation under Section 396 of BNSS. The Commission has sought a detailed action-taken report within 3 days,” the NCW statement read.

Although Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had yet to comment on the matter, the All India Trinamool Congress finally issued a statement condemning the incident and also commending the Kolkata Police for ensuring the prompt arrest of the three accused persons.

In the statement, the party has also accused BJP and the Union government of sitting tight as regards clearing the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill, which was passed on the floor of the West Bengal Assembly after the rape and murder of a junior doctor at state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August last year.

“This tragedy once again underscores the urgent need for the implementation of the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill to establish a strong deterrent against sexual offences, emphasising the necessity for speedy investigations, swift trials, and stringent punishments. It is extremely unfortunate that the @BJP4India Govt at the Centre has not lifted a finger to get it implemented. Our hearts are heavy with sorrow for the profound trauma endured by the victim. The State Administration, under Hon’ble Chief Minister Smt. @MamataOfficial is committed to providing every possible form of support and assistance to the victim during this distressing time. Justice will be served,” the Trinamool Congress statement read.

Meanwhile, BJP’s state president in West Bengal and the Union Minister of State, Sukanta Majumdar, claimed that the main accused in the case was an active student leader of Trinamool Congress and had associations with top ruling party leaders. He also expressed apprehension that there might be attempts by the administration to hush up this incident as well as was done in the case of R.G. Kar rape and murder tragedy.

