Mamata avoids commenting on Governor's report on Murshidabad violence

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, avoided commenting on the report sent by Governor C.V Ananda Bose to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on the communal violence and riot-like situation in the minority-dominated Murshidabad district last month, where he had reportedly suggested consideration of provision of the Constitution's Article 356, for imposing President's Rule.

Asked for her comments on the report from the Governor before she left for her two-day visit to Murshidabad, Banerjee only said: "The Governor is not well. He was hospitalised. I wish him a quick recovery."

The Chief Minister also explained why she is going to Murshidabad for almost a month since the communal violence broke out there on April 8.

"I could have gone to Murshidabad much before. But I thought of going there when things have settled down. Normalcy has been restored there for quite some time. In between, there was also the inauguration of the Lord Jagannath temple at Digha, the date for which was announced much before. Now I am going to Murshidabad after completing my work," she said.

On the decision of the family members of Hargobindo Das and Chandan Das, the father and the son killed in communal violence at Samserganj in Murshidabad, to refuse the compensation cheque offered by the state government, the Chief Minister said that the refusal was their personal choice.

“The state government is duty-bound to offer compensation. We wanted to give that. But if anyone refuses to accept that... it is not in our hands. However, the state government will stand by the affected people at Murshidabad. During the visit to Murshidabad, I will speak to those who would like to meet," she said.

Banerjee also expressed hope that the detained Border Security Force (BSF) jawan in Pakistan will return to India soon.

"It is a very unfortunate incident. We have to ensure that he returns. Our party Lok Sabha member Kalyan Banerjee is in regular touch with his family members," the Chief Minister said.

