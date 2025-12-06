If Hindus are attacked, Humayun Kabir, Mamata govt will be responsible: VHP on Babri Masjid plan

New Delhi: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal stated on Saturday that if Hindus are attacked in West Bengal under the pretext of the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary, then suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be held responsible.

These remarks came as December 6, Saturday, marks the 33rd anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

Kabir had announced that he would lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid in West Bengal's Murshidabad on December 6 -- a statement that drew widespread criticism -- while disregarding the concerns raised by Raj Bhawan over law and order, resulting in his suspension from the Trinamool.

Reacting to this, the VHP spokesperson took to X and said, "If Hindus are attacked anywhere under the pretext of Babri, Humayun Kabir, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and the state administration will be held responsible."

Recalling the Murshidabad violence of April, Bansal claimed that Kabir is "plotting a new violence in the name of Babri".

"Not even nine months have passed since the atrocities and deadly attacks on minority Hindus in Bengal's Murshidabad district, yet the local former TMC MLA is plotting new violence in the name of Babri!" he said.

The VHP spokesperson further asserted that Kabir is trying to become the 'Jinnah of Bengal' by wooing the "Jihadi vote bank".

"Humayun Kabir may not have the blood of Babur, but it seems the spirit of that foreign invader has certainly infiltrated him. This same spirit is inspiring this fanatic to build the Babri Masjid, while easily amassing petrodollars and zakat money from home! Furthermore, this fanatic appears to be trying to become the Jinnah of Bengal by courting the Jihadi vote bank," he said.

Bansal said that Kabir is openly "defying" the Supreme Court's decision on the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple case, and is "engaging in cheap politics to incite communal tension in Bengal and the entire country by inciting his Jihadi group."

"Someone should tell this Mir Baqi, who lacks any understanding of the country's history, justice, Babar's tomb in Afghanistan, was reduced to dust 33 years ago. If Babri must be rebuilt, go and build it there. Meanwhile, the decision on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi has now become the ultimate truth of the world," he added.

Warning of law and order concerns in Bengal, Bansal said, "The venom being spread in the name of Babri against the Hindus of Bengal, already reeling from the terror of Bangladeshi infiltrators and Jihadi fanatics, can easily be understood to have extremely serious consequences on the law and order situation in the state."

If the state government truly respects the law, the VHP spokesperson said, it should immediately take strict action to stop the "misdeed of the Mughal-loving MLA".

"The faith of millions of Hindus is not a political toy that any crazy MLA can play with to further his Muslim appeasement business," he said.

"If, under the guise of this Babri Masjid, any disturbance, riot, violence, or frenzy against Hindus erupts anywhere in the country, including Bengal, the responsibility lies with Humayun Kabir, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and her government. It would be beneficial if the Union Home Ministry and the state governor could also curb such riotous mentality in a timely manner," he added.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Murshidabad ahead of the foundation-laying event planned by Kabir.

The Calcutta High Court has directed the state government to take all necessary steps to prevent any kind of communal tensions amid the event.

--IANS