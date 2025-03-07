IAF AN-32 transport aircraft meets with 'accident' at Bagdogra, crew safe

Bagdogra: An Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 transport aircraft met with an "accident" at Bagdogra airport in West Bengal on Friday, the IAF said.

The IAF added that the aircraft is being recovered from the site and confirmed that its crew is safe.

"An accident involving an AN-32 transport aircraft at Bagdogra airport has come to light today. The aircraft is being recovered from the site. The crew of the aircraft is safe," IAF said in a statement.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, a Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed in Ambala, Haryana, due to a system malfunction. The Air Force confirmed that the pilot manoeuvred away from any habitation before he ejected safely.

According to officials, the aircraft had taken off from the Ambala Air Force base for a routine evening sortie when it encountered a system malfunction and crashed.

"The pilot manoeuvred the aircraft away from any habitation on the ground before ejecting safely. An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF added. (ANI)