Four killed in bus accident in West Bengal's Kalimpong

Kalimpong (West Bengal): Four people were killed after a bus they were travelling in met with an accident in West Bengal's Kalimpong district on Saturday, police said.

According to officials, the accident occured near Andheri on Saturday afternoon.

The bus was coming from Siliguri and going to Gangtok.

"Four people were killed and their bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination," Kalimpong SP Shrihari Pandey said.

A few others were also injured in the accident and have been admitted to a hospital, he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)