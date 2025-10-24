Bengal health dept seeks report on molestation of minor at Kolkata hospital

Kolkata: The West Bengal Health Department has sought a detailed report from the authorities of state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital in South Kolkata over the molestation of a minor girl within the hospital premises on Wednesday afternoon.

Insiders from the state health department said that an explanation had also been sought from the hospital authorities on how the accused, identified as Amit Mallik, could freely move around within the hospital premises despite no longer being attached to the hospital as an employee.

Amit Mallik, a contractual staff member attached to another Kolkata-based state-run hospital, N.R.S. Medical College and Hospital, was previously attached to S.S.K.M., and by virtue of his old association, he frequently visited S.S.K.M.

It is learnt that the state health department had directed the S.S.K.M. authorities to submit a report in the matter within 72 hours. “The report from the hospital authorities will be personally examined by the state Health Secretary and, thereafter, necessary actions in the matter will be taken," a health department official said.

The main charge against Mallick, who had been framed under various Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, is molestation of a 15-year-old minor girl at a washroom within S.S.K.M. premises. The victim came to the Outpatient Department of S.S.K.M. for some treatment.

The victim's family members claimed that the accused posed as a doctor, took the victim to the washroom at the trauma care centre of the hospital, and molested her there. The victim rushed out of the washroom in a state of shock and revealed her ordeal to her parents.

Subsequently, the Bhabanipur Police Station was informed, after which a team of cops arrested the accused on Wednesday night.

Earlier this week, a traffic home-guard was arrested for beating a female junior doctor attached to a state-run hospital at Uluberia in Kolkata-adjacent Howrah district. The accused home guard also gave a rape threat to the woman doctor.

