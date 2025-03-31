Aaj Lal, Gerua ek ho gaya: Mamata Banerjee hits out at oppn amid tensions over Mothabari violence

Kolkata: After the recent tensions over Mothabari violence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday visited the Eidgah being organised in Kolkata on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and said that her government was committed to stopping the "riots". She hit out at the opposition parties in the state, saying that "red" and "gerua" have joined hands.

She said that the West Bengal government only had one focus, which was to stop the riots.

"We are ready to sacrifice our lives for all religions...The duty of the majority is to protect the minority, and the duty of the minority is to stay with the majority. We will not let anyone riot. We have only one voice, which is to stop the riots," Banerjee said while addressing the gathering here.

In a veiled attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist), Banerjee said that both the parties were in cahoots with one another. She added that it was never the commoners who create chaos, but political parties.

"We are secular. Navratri is going on; I extend my best wishes for that as well, but we do not want anyone to create chaos...Common people do not create chaos, but political parties do. Aaj Lal aur Gerua ek ho gaya (Today Red and Saffron are one). Let it be. This is a matter of shame," Banerjee said.

Her remarks come after violence erupted between two groups in the Mothabari area of West Bengal's Malda district, where 61 people have been arrested. Internet was suspended in three areas after the clashes, which broke out on March 27.

Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Jawed Shamim said that the situation is completely under control, and 61 people have been arrested.

Speaking to ANI, ADG Jawed Shamim said, "The situation in Mothabari is completely under control. Till now, 19 cases have been registered, and 61 people have been arrested in this matter...Soon, the situation will be completely normal. Today, there have been no incidents (of violence) in the region."

BJP also held a protest againstthe Mothabari (Malda) incident on Friday. (ANI)