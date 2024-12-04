Uttarakhand SDRF rescues three people after truck crashes into ditch in Nainital

Nainital (Uttarakhand): The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has rescued three people after a truck crashed into a ditch in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand.

The incident occurred near the Lohali area of the Nainital district on December 3.

A local person informed the SDRF team about the incident on Tuesday, after which they immediately left for the spot with rescue equipment.

As per the official statement, the truck fell into a deep ditch of 200 meters.

Acting swiftly on the incident, the SDRF team rescued three injured individuals and admitted them to hospital for further treatment.

An official statement from SDRF reads, "On December 3, 2024, SDRF was informed by a local person that a truck has fallen into a ditch near Lohali area, in which SDRF team is required for rescue. On the said information, the SDRF team immediately left for the spot with rescue equipment under the leadership of Chief Constable Naveen Kunwar."

"The SDRF team reached the spot and took immediate action, reached the said vehicle in a deep ditch about 200 meters below and 03 injured were brought to the main road through an alternative route on stretcher and sent to the hospital by ambulance for proper treatment," it added.

Earlier on November 29, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rescued two persons who were seriously injured after the oil tanker they were travelling in fell into a ditch.

The SDRF team received information that an oil tanker had fallen into the ditch at a place called Bemund between Khadi and Agrakhal, in which SDRF team is required for rescue, as per a press release.

On the said information, the SDRF team from Post Dhalwala immediately left for the spot under the leadership of Sub Inspector Surendra Singh with necessary rescue equipment.

The oil tanker was going towards Chamba and went out of control near Bemund under Thana Narendranagar area and crashed into a ditch about 150 meters deep from the main road, in which two people identified as the driver and conductor have been seriously injured.

The SDRF team immediately reached the site of the incident and descended into the deep ditch in the pitch dark of the night and along with the district police reached the two injured persons, who, after a lot of hard work were brought to the main road in a seriously injured condition with the help of rope and stretcher and were sent to the hospital with the help of an ambulance. (ANI)