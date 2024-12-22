Uttarakhand Pavilion at Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025: Showcasing Culture and Pilgrim Facilities

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand will have its pavilion in Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025. Prayagraj Mela Authority has allotted 100x400 sq ft land free of cost to the state of Uttarakhand in Sector-7 Kailashpuri Marg, Eastern Track Prayagraj, said a press release issued by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's office.

The pandal of Uttarakhand state will be decorated on this land, where the pilgrims will also get a glimpse of the rich culture of Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed his gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the land allotment.

With the preparations for Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025 gaining momentum, work has started in Uttarakhand to provide facilities to the pilgrims. Chief Minister Dhami requested the Uttar Pradesh government to allocate separate land for the pandal of Uttarakhand in the Mahakumbh Mela.

This land has been allotted at the request of CM Dhami. The state government will arrange all the necessary facilities for the pilgrims in this pandal. Through the pandal, pilgrims from all over the country and the world will also get to see a glimpse of the rich culture of Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Dhami also held a meeting with officials recently in view of Prayagraj Mahakumbh. The Chief Minister has directed that the facilities of the saints and all other common people participating in the Prayagraj Mahakumbh from Uttarakhand should be taken care of.

The government is also going to make transport arrangements for the convenience of the pilgrims. It is noteworthy that on behalf of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Cabinet Minister of the state Baby Rani Maurya and Minister of State Brijesh Singh reached Dehradun and specially invited Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to the Mahakumbh fair.

CM Dhami has said that Uttarakhand is the origin area of Maa Ganga and Yamuna. Prayagraj is the confluence of these two holy rivers. It is a matter of great pride for us that the Mahakumbh Mela is being organized here today.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand will participate in Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025 with full faith and devotion, as well as cooperate shoulder to shoulder with the Uttar Pradesh government in making this great event a success. If there is a need for additional water for bathing etc., then additional water will be released from Uttarakhand. Apart from this, full support will also be provided in arrangements for transportation etc. (ANI)