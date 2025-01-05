Uttarakhand News: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Treks Shahanshahi Ashram to Jhadipani, Promotes Development

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami trekked with his wife, Geeta Dhami, from Shahanshahi Ashram in Dehradun to Jhadipani in Mussoorie on Sunday.

The Chief Minister also interacted with other trekkers during the journey.

During the trek, the CM took note of possible improvements on the route and assured that arrangements would be made for people to sit along the way.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami said "I have noted down the possible improvements on this trekking route. We will make arrangements for people to sit during the trek. Cleanliness will also be ensured and food stalls will also be set up along the route. We will also ensure development while maintaining the natural structure of the trek..."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Dhami participated in the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected executive of the Uttaranchal Press Club in Dehradun. During the program, the Chief Minister mentioned that Non-Resident Uttarakhand have shown interest in the 'Adopt a Village' program and have presented their proposals to the government.

A detailed development plan is being prepared for the identified villages based on the suggestions of the Non-residents. These villages, becoming role models for development, will also serve as an inspiration for other migrants.

The 'Adopt a Village' program, initiated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has garnered interest from many NRIs who have identified villages for development. A roadmap for development in these villages has been presented to the state government.

The idea of the 'Adopt a Village' program emerged from a dialogue between Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Non-resident Uttarakhandis living in different countries on March 5. During this dialogue, the Chief Minister appealed to NRIs to adopt one or more villages in the state. Since then, many Non-residents have identified villages and presented a roadmap for work to be done in these areas to the state government. (ANI)