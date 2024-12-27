Uttarakhand News: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and PM Modi Mourn the Demise of Former PM Manmohan Singh

Khatima: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday expressed his grief over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

"The news of his demise is saddening. I pray that his family finds the strength to bear this loss," CM Dhami said.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that Manmohan Singh's demise has put everyone in very 'big' pain.

"Last night, former PM Manmohan Singh's demise has put us in a very big pain. He had contributed not only to the nation but to the world in the economic sector. Everyone will remember his contributions," he told ANI.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home, after which he was rushed to AIIMS Delhi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a heartfelt tribute to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, expressed deep sorrow over his passing, describing it as a great loss for the nation.

Addressing the nation over the demise of former Prime Minister, PM Modi recalled Dr. Singh's extraordinary journey--from overcoming the challenges of the partition era to shaping India's economic reforms--and highlighted his legacy as a man of integrity, humility, and intellect.

"The passing of Manmohan Singh Ji has caused deep sorrow in all our hearts. His departure is a great loss for the nation as well. Coming to India during the period of partition and achieving success in every field of life here is no ordinary feat. His life teaches us how to rise above struggles and reach greater heights, and this lesson will continue to guide future generations," he said.

PM Modi also asserted that Manmohan Singh's life was a reflection of his integrity and simplicity.

"His humility, gentleness, and intellectualism became the hallmark of his parliamentary life. I remember that earlier this year, when his term in the Rajya Sabha came to an end, I said that his dedication as a parliamentarian was an inspiration to all. Despite his age, he would attend important sessions in a wheelchair and fulfil his parliamentary duties," the Prime Minister said.

Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932. Apart from being an economist, Manmohan Singh served as Reserve Bank of India governor from 1982-1985. He was the 13th PM of India, with his tenure from 2004-2014, and was the longest-serving PM after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Serving as the finance minister of India in PV Narasimha Rao's government, Singh has been given credit for economic liberalisation in the country in 1991. The reforms made the Indian economy more accessible to foreign investors, which increased FDI and reduced government control. It greatly contributed to the country's economic growth. (ANI)