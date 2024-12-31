Uttarakhand News: CM Dhami Wishes Peace & Prosperity, Reflects on Devbhoomi's 25-Year Journey

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has wished all the people of the state a Happy New Year 2025. In his message issued on the eve of New Year, the Chief Minister wished happiness, peace and prosperity to all the people of the state.

Chief Minister Dhami said, "We are celebrating the 25th year of the formation of Uttarakhand as Devbhoomi Silver Jubilee Year."

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand has established many new dimensions in its development journey so far.

"At the core of the state movement was the concept of holistic and balanced development of Uttarakhand. To give concrete form to this sentiment, a remarkable initiative has been taken to write a new saga of development with transparency, public participation and new work culture. Along with the efforts for the overall development of the state, the state has succeeded in creating its own identity in the country by innovative and far-reaching efforts in potential areas like tourism, agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry by identifying the inspiring sectors of rapid economic development, conservation and promotion of nature and culture," he said.

The Chief Minister said that an attempt has been made to connect the uneven geographical situation of the state to the mainstream of development with better financial management and recognition of the specialty of a particular place.

The Chief Minister said, "We are working with commitment towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people and providing the benefits of public welfare schemes to the person standing in the last row of the society. We have not only been successful in deciding the condition and direction of planned and rapid development in accordance with the expectations of the people, but have also achieved success beyond expectations in implementing programs related to the state's interest in many areas."

He said that the effective implementation of development schemes and the efforts and innovations being made in view of development have been appreciated by the NITI Aayog, the result of which has been that the state has got the first place in the country in the Sustainable Development Index. (ANI)