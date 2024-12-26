Uttarakhand News: CM Dhami Honors Veer Bal Diwas, Highlights Sacrifices of Sahibzades

New Delhi: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the immortal sacrifice of Baba Zorawar Singh ji and Baba Fateh Singh on the occasion of "Veer Bal Diwas" on Thursday.

In a post on X, Dhami expressed, "On Veer Bal Diwas, dedicated to the immortal sacrifice of Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji, we pay our heartfelt tribute to their bravery, indomitable courage, and unmatched sacrifice."

Dhami further stated, "Your sacrifice for the protection of religion and the honour of the motherland is a priceless heritage of humanity. Your glorious story will continue to teach the coming generations the lessons of truth, fearlessness, and devotion to duty."



Earlier PM Modi paid tributes to the bravery and sacrifie of the Sahibzades, "Today, on Veer Baal Diwas, we remember the unparalleled bravery and sacrifice of the Sahibzades. At a young age, they stood firm in their faith and principles, inspiring generations with their courage. Their sacrifice is a shining example of valour and a commitment to one's values. We also remember the bravery of Mata Gujri Ji and Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. May they always guide us towards building a more just and compassionate society."

PM Modi will participate in the nationwide Veer Baal Diwas celebrations on Thursday at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi and will launch Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan.

On the occasion of 'Veer Baal Diwas' paid respect to 'Sahibzadas' and remembered their bravery and sacrifice.

In a social media post on X, the Prime Minister said that at a very young age, they stood firm in their faith and principles, inspiring generations with their courage and their sacrifice is a shining example of valour and a commitment to one's values.

According to a release by the PMO, the Prime Minister will launch the Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan, aimed at improving nutritional outcomes and well-being by strengthening the implementation of nutrition-related services and ensuring active community participation.

The PMO release also mentioned several initiatives to engage young minds across the nation, including online competitions and interactive quizzes through the MyGov and MyBharat Portals. Schools, Child Care Institutions, and Anganwadi centres will host activities like storytelling, creative writing, and poster-making. Additionally, awardees of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) will be present during the program. (ANI)