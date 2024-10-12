Uttarakhand News: CM Dhami Attends Dussehra Celebrations, Highlights Cultural Heritage

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Dussehra Mahotsav program at Parade Ground Dehradun on Saturday. On this occasion, the Chief Minister greeted thousands of people and wished them a Happy Dussehra.

CM Dhami said that Dussehra is a festival symbolizing the victory of truth over falsehood, religion over unreligion and justice over injustice. "Dussehra is an invaluable part of our cultural heritage," he said.

He said that this festival reminds him of the end of an arrogant and unrighteous person like Ravana and the qualities of the ideal life of Lord Shri Ram. "By following the path of truth, religion and justice, good always wins over evil," he said.

He said that Ravana and his Lanka were burnt to ashes due to arrogance.

Pushkar Singh Dhami Encourages Following Lord Shri Ram's Ideals of Truth and Humanity

CM Dhami said, "On the Dussehra festival, we all have to take a pledge to abandon the evils within us and follow the path of truth, religion and humanity."

He said that Lord Shri Ram is such an ideal person who is worshipped as a symbol of sacrifice, dedication, justice, compassion and duty. "Despite being a prince, he lived in the forest, faced many difficulties formed his own army and conquered Lanka. His ideal life teaches us to follow our principles and words even in adverse circumstances," he added.

The Chief Minister said that many places in Uttarakhand have witnessed events related to Lord Shri Ram, Mother Sita, Laxman ji and Hanuman ji. "Lord Hanuman brought Sanjivani from Dronagiri mountain in Chamoli district. The Tapasthali of Lord Shri Ram's family guru Vashishtha ji is also located in Rishikesh," CM Dhami said.

He said that Ram Leelas are held in every corner of the state. "The preservation of our cultural heritage and traditions makes us united and strong," he added.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work has been done to revive cultural values by building a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. He said that soon the state government is going to build Uttarakhand State Guest House on the holy land of Ayodhya.

The state government has renamed Paulgarh Wildlife Sanctuary as "Sitawani Wildlife Sanctuary" in the name of Mother Sita.

He said that the state government is fully committed to keeping the divine form of Uttarakhand safe. He said that no kind of demographic change will be tolerated in the state. "The eternal form of this holy land will remain safe forever and the purity, cultural and religious heritage of Uttarakhand will always be protected," he added. (ANI)