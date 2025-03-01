Uttarakhand News: 49 BRO Workers Rescued, Search for 6 Continues

Chamoli: As many as six workers remain trapped a day after 49 out of 55 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers were rescued from an avalanche in Mana in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. According to the Uttarakhand government, 49 out of 55 trapped BRO workers have been safely rescued, while efforts continue to save the remaining six personnel.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari stated that 22 of the rescued workers are currently admitted to the Mana Army hospital. "The rescue operation is going on. 49 workers have been rescued. 27 have been brought to Joshimath Army Hospital; all are stable... In case there is no snow today, we will be able to clear the road up to Badrinath. 22 personnel are admitted in Mana Army hospital," Chamoli DM told ANI.

A list released by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority identified the trapped workers as belonging to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir, among other states. Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey and took stock of rescue operations in the Chamoli avalanche at the disaster control room set up in Dehradun.

A total of 55 Border Roads Organisation construction workers were trapped under snow after an avalanche hit the state's Chamoli district on Friday. The avalanche struck a General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) camp near Mana village in the Garhwal Sector. As per an initial statement by the Indian Army, the avalanche struck at around 7.15 am on February 28, and a BRO Labour Camp, located between Mana and Badrinath, was hit by the avalanche, burying the workers inside eight containers and one shed.

The Uttarakhand government has issued the following helpline numbers

Mobile No: 8218867005, 9058441404; Telephone No: 0135 2664315; Toll-Free No: 1070.

