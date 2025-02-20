Uttarakhand Government to Present Budget Amid Opposition Protests in Assembly

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is set to present the budget in the assembly today.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami participated in the proceedings of the first Assembly Session of 2025 of the fifth Legislative Assembly of Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

Congress MLAs staged a protest to oppose the introduction of smart pre-paid electricity meters during the Uttarakhand Assembly's budget session.

State Assembly LoP Yashpal Arya said, "The government does not want to extend the Assembly session's duration. It wants to avoid discussing major issues. Today, we are opposing the introduction of smart pre-paid electricity meters in the state."

Earlier, on February 18, Dhami approved the sanction of Rs 2 crore provided in standard item 40 of modernization of state police forces under the financial year 2024-25, his office said in an official statement.

The Chief Minister has approved the sanction of Rs 243.91 lakh for the work of surface coating and signage by DBMBC of various roads of Ward No 5 Dhoran Khas of Assembly Constituency Mussoorie of Dehradun district under the state plan.

The Chief Minister also approved the proposal to name the proposed Chalkudia-Masmoli-Saknoli-Naukholi Motor Road in Garhwal as Shaheed Mandeep Singh Negi Motor Road, proposed name of Sisaldi-Manjhola Motor Road as Freedom Fighter Motor Road, proposed name of Badiun Kandool Talla-Kandool Malla Uttinda (Mustkhal-Pulasun-Uttinda Motor Road as Freedom Fighter Tula Singh Rawat Motor Road.

The Chief Minister approved the amount of Rs 148.48 lakh for the work of reconstruction and surface improvement of the road damaged due to the excessive flow of water of Gaula river from Vanbhulpura railway crossing to Gaulapul in Assembly Constituency-Lalkuan under the State Plan and sanctioned the amount of Rs 150.48 lakh for the construction work of 15 meter long RCC bridge over Chinuna Gad to connect Goluchina-Galli-Vasyura-Govindpur Motor Road under Assembly Constituency Someshwar of Almora district. Approval was given for sanctioning an amount of Rs 121.83 lakh.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted all the people of Uttarakhand on its formation day and noted the commencement of the Silver jubilee year of the formation of the state of Uttarakhand on November 9 2024. Noting the entry of Uttarakhand into its 25th year of formation, PM Modi urged the people to work for the bright future of the upcoming 25 years of the state.

He added that this journey of the upcoming 25 years of Uttarakhand was a great coincidence as India is also in its 25 years of Amrit Kaal, implying a Viksit (developed) Uttarakhand for a Viksit Bharat. PM Modi remarked that the country would witness the resolution being fulfilled in this period. The Prime Minister was also pleased that the people had undertaken multiple programs along with the resolutions for the upcoming 25 years. He added that through these programmes, the pride of Uttarakhand will be spread and the goal of a developed Uttarakhand will reach every resident of the state. PM Modi congratulated all the residents of the state on this important occasion and for adopting this important resolution.

He also noted the recent successfully organized event of 'Pravasi Uttarakhand Sammelan' and expressed hope that the overseas Uttarakhand people will play key roles in the development of Uttarakhand. (ANI)