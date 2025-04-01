Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates inter-cricket tournament

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday inaugurated the inter-cricket tournament organized by Uttaranchal Press Club. On this occasion, he also announced Rs 5 lakh for sports material in Uttaranchal Press Club.

During the event, he played out a couple of shots and interacted with the players. The Chief Minister encouraged the players by playing cricket and inspired all the participants to absorb the spirit of teamwork, discipline and healthy competition through sports.

While praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement, he also asked the general public to include sports activities in their daily routine.

The Chief Minister said that in today's fast-paced life, it is important that a person stays away from mental stress and remains healthy by joining sports. The Chief Minister added that the state government is constantly working in the interest of the players.

He assured that efforts are being made to provide maximum sports facilities to the players. Due to this, in the coming days, the players of the state will bring laurels to the state by winning medals in international competitions like the National Games. It is worth noting that the state won 103 medals in the National Games, this is the result of the successful sports policies of the government.

During the cricket tournament, MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, Special Principal Secretary Amit Singh, Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari, Director Sports Prashant Arya, players, club members, sports executive members and spectators were present.

On the political front, Dhami expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of three years of good governance of the state government.

Taking to social media X, the CM in post wrote that it was due to PM Modi's leadership, guidance and special attachment towards Uttarakhand that the state could create new dimensions of development.

"On behalf of all the residents of the state, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji for his good wishes on the occasion of completion of three years of our government dedicated to service, good governance and development,' Dhami wrote on X.

"As a result of your able leadership, guidance and special attachment towards Uttarakhand, our state is creating new dimensions of development. Realising the vision of a strong and prosperous Uttarakhand, we have taken concrete steps towards making the state self-reliant and strong in all areas, including education, employment, health, infrastructure, transport and tourism," the post added. (ANI)