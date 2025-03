Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami holds roadshow in Dehradun on completion of three years in office

Dehrandun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a road show on Saturday from Hathibarkala Police Chowki to Survey Stadium Dehradun on the completion of three years of his government in the state.

On the occasion the CM announced that the state government would install solar panels on roofs of government buildings.

"Our government has decided to install solar panels and rain water harvesting systems on the roofs of government buildings in the state. This will not only save energy but will also conserve water. This initiative is not only important for protecting the environment but will also reduce the energy dependence of the state," he said.

Earlier, Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday participated in a one-day workshop organised under Jal Sanrakshan Abhiyan 2025 at Mukhya Sevak Sadan, located at the Chief Minister's residence, said an official. statement.

On this occasion, he launched the Bhagirath mobile app based on the Jal Sanrakshan Abhiyan 2025 theme, "Dhara Mera, Naula Mera, Gaon Mera, Prayas Mera", and released the brochure.

Through this app, people will be able to share information about critical and endangered water sources in their area. The government will work to revive the sources identified through the app.

The Chief Minister said that the Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority (SARA) has been constituted to conserve the state's water sources, Naulas, Dharaas, and rain-fed rivers.SARA established cooperation and coordination between various departments last year and has also succeeded in storing about 3.12 million cubic meters of rainwater, along with doing treatment work for the conservation of more than 6500 water sources in the state.

He said that, on the one hand, SARA is making various efforts to recharge groundwater in the plains with the help of the Central Ground Water Board.

On the other hand, in its first phase of reviving the state's rivers, a detailed project report is also being prepared with the help of IIT, Roorkee, and NIH Roorkee for the treatment of Nayar, Song, Uttarvahini Shipra, and Gauri rivers using a technical and scientific approach.

The Chief Minister said that water is the main basis of progress, development, life and development. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuous work is being done in the direction of water conservation in the state.

Public cooperation is also being considered. He said that under the Prime Minister's guidance, the state is progressing rapidly in every field.

He said that now was the right time to take Uttarakhand's development to new heights in 10 years. He said that the campaign for water conservation would be run extensively from the village to the state level. (ANI)