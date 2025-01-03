Uttarakhand CM Promotes 'Vocal for Local' by Sporting Tweed Jacket Made in Munsiyari

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami promoted the 'Vocal for Local' campaign today by wearing a jacket made of tweed made in Malari, Munsiyari and other areas of the state.

According to a statement by the CM's office, CM Dhami can be seen wearing readymade garments made in the state in government and political programs.

"This initiative has been taken to promote the local products of the state and strengthen their branding," read the CMO's statement.

The CM has also directed all state departments to prioritise the purchase of local products.

"This step will not only provide economic support to the traditional artisans and producers of the state but will also help in getting the unique handicrafts and products of Uttarakhand recognised at the national and international level," read the statement.

"We aim to keep the culture and tradition of Uttarakhand alive by promoting local products. Products like Munsiyari's tweed are a symbol of our rich heritage. The government will make every effort to promote local artisans and entrepreneurs," the CM said, according to the statement.

Taking this campaign forward, he has also expected from the state officials and employees that everyone should use local products and promote this campaign by wearing clothes and garments made from local wool.

The statement read, "This step of the government will give new life to local industries and promote self-reliance in the state. Apart from this, the tourism sector of the state is also expected to benefit from this initiative as local products can become a centre of attraction for tourists."

Earlier today, CM Dhami inaugurated the 5-day State Industrial Agriculture Development Fair organised in memory of Veer Shiromani Madho Singh Bhandari at Maletha Tehri Garhwal.

The Chief Minister inspected the departmental stalls and saluted the march past the rally taken out by various schools and NCC cadets on this occasion. (ANI)