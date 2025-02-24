Uttarakhand CM Dhami takes feedback on govt schemes from locals of Hanol

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday met the locals of Hanol in Dehradun district and sought feedback on various schemes of the government.

CM Dhami also discussed the plan to rejuvenate the Mahasu Devta temple area with officials and directed them to expedite the work.

During his morning stroll among the people of Hanol, Dhami met school girls heading to take an examination and wished them luck.

CM Dhami said that the government is committed to the preservation and promotion of the cultural and religious identity of Jaunsar Bawar. Schemes are being implemented effectively to ensure the development of the people.

Today is the second day of CM's visit to Jaunsar Bawar.

On the first day of the visit, CM Dhami announced that the state government will actively promote homestays in the Hanol region in the Dehradun district to boost local employment opportunities.

Speaking during his visit to the temples of Mahasu Maharaj and Bashik Maharaj Mahendrath in Hanol, Dehradun district, Dhami highlighted the importance of sustainable tourism and cultural preservation in the area.

The CM said that the state government will work to promote homestays in the Hanol area so that the local people here will get employment. He said, "We also have to widely promote the culture of Jaunsar Bawar."

The CM also offered prayers at the temples of Mahasu Maharaj and Bashik Maharaj Mahendrath seeking prosperity, progress, and development for the state, said a press statement. He met the local people and took feedback on the development schemes being run by the state government.

CM also sought suggestions from the local villagers regarding the reconstruction of the Mahasu Maharaj temple complex and said that the temple would be redeveloped according to their sentiments.

CM Dhami also saw the temple master plan layout of Mahasu Maharaj, Pavasi Maharaj, and Bashik Maharaj in the Mahasu temple complex and said, "We have to make the complex of Mahasu Maharaj grand and divine. So that in the coming time, devotees from all over the country can easily reach here." (ANI)