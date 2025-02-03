Uttarakhand CM Dhami Slams AAP and Congress Ahead of Delhi Polls

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress by calling them "two sides of the same coin" when it comes to corruption and appeasement.

As these two parties of the INDIA bloc are contesting elections separately, hitting out further, CM Dhami stated that they are just pretending to contest elections separately.

Uttarakhand CM was participating in a public meeting organized in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Anil Sharma from RK Puram assembly constituency on Sunday.

Sharma is in the electoral fray against incumbent MLA and AAP candidate Pramila Dhiraj Tokas and Congress' Vishesh Kumar Tokas.

The poll battle between AAP and BJP candidates is intense. Both parties are holding campaigns, door-to-door campaigns, nukkad nataks in their assembly constituency to woo the voters.

"Today in Delhi, Congress and AAP are pretending to contest elections separately, whereas these people are two sides of the same coin in terms of appeasement and corruption. These people hate people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand, but they fight for human rights for all the anti-national people..." CM Dhami stated.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed a massive rally in the RK Puram assembly constituency. He exuded confidence in the BJP forming the next government in Delhi.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party, he took a swipe at its symbol, the broomstick, stating that even before the Assembly elections the party was staring at defeat with members exiting it. 'Jhaadu ke tinke bikhar rahe hai' (Parts of the broomstick are splintering) he said.

This remark came after eight MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stepped down from their posts and joined BJP. Their resignations come after they were denied tickets to contest the upcoming polls.

Addressing a public rally at New Delhi's RK Puram today, PM Modi said that similar to change of weather ushered in with the arrival of Basant Panchami, Delhi will herald a "new spring of development."

"In a few days, a new spring of development will arrive in Delhi. This time, the BJP government is about to form in Delhi. The 'AAP-da party' has wasted 11 years. My biggest request is that we should be given a chance to serve the people of Delhi. I promise to go to any length to remove every difficulty you face. A double-engine government will come to Delhi that will make the lives of every poor and middle-class family prosperous," he said.

As the assembly elections inch closer, the poll battle in the national capital has also intensified, with the three parties--AAP, BJP, and Congress--levelling allegations against each other.

Delhi will go for polls in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)