Uttarakhand: CM Dhami prays for state's prosperity at Badrinath Dham

Chamoli: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday prayed at Badrinath Dham and wished for happiness, prosperity and peace in the state.

The Chief Minister said that the Yatra is now in its final stages, adding that still, a large number of devotees from all over the country to visit Baba Badri Vishal.

CM Dhami said that the number of devotees has been increasing continuously for the last two-three years.

"In the coming time, there will be a record increase in the number of pilgrims. With the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the work of the master plan is being completed here at a fast pace. The government is trying to make the Yatra better every year," he said.

He said that a Yatra Authority is being formed in the state.

"Then the system will be developed according to the travel arrangements of all the Dhams and the number will be ensured," the CM said.

During this, the Chief Minister met the officials of the Tirtha Purohits, Vyapar Mandal, Hotel Association at the BKTC office and heard their problems and assured their solution.

Tirtha Purohits, Vyapar Mandal, Hotel Association expressed satisfaction about the Yatra. The Chief Minister also took feedback of the travel arrangements by talking to the pilgrims.

The doors of the world-famous Shri Badrinath Dham will be closed for the winter season on November 17.

As part of the process of closing the doors, Panch Pujas started on November 13. Shri Badrinath - Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) President Ajendra Ajay will be present on the occasion of the process of closing the doors, the temple committee said.

On November 14, the doors of Adi Kedareshwar Temple and Shankaracharya Temple will be closed. On the third day, November 15, Khadga - Pustak Puja and recitation of Veda Richas will be stopped.

On the fourth day, November 16, Kadhai Bhog will be offered to Maa Lakshmi Ji. On November 17, the doors of Shri Badrinath Dham will be closed at 9:07 pm.

On 18th November, the throne of Adi Guru Shankaracharya ji along with Shri Kuber ji and Uddhav ji along with Rawal ji will leave for its winter residence in Pandukeshwar and Shri Nrisinha Temple Joshimath. Shri Uddhav ji and Shri Kuber ji will stay in Pandukeshwar during winter.

The throne of Adi Guru Shankaracharya ji after its stay in Pandukeshwar on 18th November, will ceremonially reach the seat of power, Shri Nrisinha Temple, Joshimath on 19th November. Along with this, winter pujas will be organised in its winter residence, Shri Pandukeshwar and Shri Nrisinha Temple, Joshimath.

—ANI