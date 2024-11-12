Uttarakhand CM Dhami stresses connecting youth with sports at state sports fair in Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stressed connecting the youth with sports and said that in the 2024 state budget, the government has allocated more than 1.5 thousand crores to enhance the sports skill of youth.

Addressing the 22nd State Level Yamuna Valley Sports and Cultural Development Fair at Damta (Kandi) Uttarkashi on Tuesday, CM Dhami said, "In this year's budget, we have allocated an amount of more than 1.5 thousand crores to enhance the sports skills of our youth and to connect them with sports."

"Our government is building stadiums at various places in the state through which sports talents are being promoted. We are also providing financial assistance for the fairs and sports festivals organized in the state. For organizing this fair, an amount of Rs 5 lakhs will be given by the state government," he said.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also highlighted that scholarships are being given to players under the Chief Minister's Emerging Players and Chief Minister's Player Incentive Scheme.

"Also, an amount of Rs 10,000 per year is being given to buy equipment," he said.

Also Read: As long as there's even one BJP MLA, we won't allow reservations for Muslims: Amit Shah in Jharkhand

The Uttarakhand CM also mentioned that the state government has worked to secure the future of the youth by implementing strict anti-cheating laws in the state.

"Today, examinations are being conducted with transparency," he said.

CM Dhami, further asserted that they are working with commitment for the development of this area.

"Along with the development of roads, we are active on the ground to further expand the home stay facility here. We have launched a campaign against land jihad and love jihad. More than five thousand acres of government land has been freed from encroachment. In a holy place like Devbhoomi, such an evil act as spit jihad will not be allowed at any cost," he said.

Earlier today, CM Dhami extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Uttarakhand's folk festival 'Igas'.

Igas festival, also known as Budhi Diwali, honours the Goddess Nanda Devi and celebrates harvest, fertility, and prosperity.

—ANI