Uttarakhand CM Dhami pays floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at his residence

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary at his residence.

CM Dhami said that the entire life of Dr BR Ambedkar is a unique example of struggle, equality and social justice and we have to follow his ideals and pledge to build an egalitarian society.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha also paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas. A state function has been organized near the Ambedkar statue in Patna.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to the chief architect of the Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar in Bhubaneswar on the 69th anniversary of Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

In a social media post on X, the President of India's office wrote, "President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of Indian Constitution, on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas in Bhubaneswar."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Ambedkar at the Parliament House Lawns in the national capital and said that his tireless fight for equality and human dignity continues to inspire generations.

"On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we bow to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution and a beacon of social justice. Dr. Ambedkar's tireless fight for equality and human dignity continues to inspire generations. Today, as we remember his contributions, we also reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision. Also sharing a picture from my visit to Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai earlier this year. Jai Bhim!" PM Modi posted on X.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid their tributes to Ambedkar at the Parliament House Lawns.

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to the late leader at the Parliament House Lawns said that he is committed to protecting Baba Saheb's Constitution, which serves as the most powerful tool for the countrymen.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed annually on December 6 to commemorate the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women and workers.

Dr Ambedkar, a revered leader, thinker, and reformer, dedicated his life to championing equality and eradicating caste-based discrimination.

He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar died on December 6, 1956, at his home in Delhi. (ANI)