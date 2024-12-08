Uttarakhand CM Dhami orders probe after body taken on SUV's roof in Pithoragarh's Berinag

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken cognizance of the incident that happened with a family of Pithoragarh's Berinag where a family had to take the body of their son on roof of an SUV as they were unable to pay the charges of ambulance, said a statement from CMO.

The Chief Minister has ordered Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar to conduct a detailed investigation of the entire incident. Expressing strong displeasure over the incident, the CM has given strict instructions to the officials not to repeat such an incident in future, added the statement.

Dr R Rajesh Kumar said that answers have been sought from the concerned officials regarding the entire incident. Strict action will be taken against the culprits in the investigation.

Notably, a youth from Pithoragarh allegedly ended his life in Halduchaud. A family did not have money to take the son's body to Pithoragarh. The ambulance drivers demanded 10 to 12 thousand rupees. In such a situation, the family called the SUV driver of their village tied the body to the roof of the SUV and took it to Pithoragarh, read the statement.

In line with the instructions given by the Chief Minister regarding this incident, the officials said that all efforts are being made to ensure that such an unfortunate incident is not repeated anywhere in the state.

Earlier on Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in various events organised by the villagers and local residents in Rudraprayag's Sari village.

He said that the state government was working towards increasing homestays.The Chief Minister said that along with strengthening the rural economy, homestays also make the tourists coming to Uttarakhand from the country and abroad aware of the rich culture of the state. He said that a large number of homestays are being operated in the state, employing thousands of local people.CM Dhami said that Sari village was an ideal village where there are more than 40 homestays. The state government was increasing homestays, he added. (ANI)