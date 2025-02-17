Uttarakhand CM Dhami Orders Immediate Start of Rispana and Bindal Corridor Work

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the officials to start the work of Rispana and Bindal Corridor soon during the meeting of Dehradun Elevated Corridor in the Secretariat on Monday.

The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to request cooperation from the Center by connecting the Dehradun Elevated Corridor to the Expressway and to start work from the State Sector soon. In view of the rapid increase in the population and number of vehicles in Dehradun, the increase in the number of tourists and the possible increase in traffic after the construction of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, the Chief Minister has directed to start the work of Dehradun Elevated Corridor soon.

The construction work of an 11 km long four-lane elevated corridor is to be done on the bed of the Rispana river and 15 km long on the bed of the Bindal river. The public services, power lines, high-tension lines, and sewer lines located inside these rivers are to be displaced outside the river. Retaining wall and construction and flood protection work will be done on both sides of the river along with the elevated road.

CM Dhami has instructed all the line departments to work in coordination. He said that in view of the increase in population and vehicles, work should be done on a well-planned plan for other cities of the state as well.

CM Dhami has given clear instructions to the officers that the output of all the development works being done in the state should be visible on the ground. Special attention should be paid to the quality and timeliness of the works.

The Chief Minister said that preparations should also be started for the upcoming Rajjat Yatra. He instructed the Chief Secretary to regularly review the works of UIDB, Dehradun Elevated Road, connectivity of Garhwal and Kumaon, Mansakhkhand Mandir Mala Mission, preparations for the upcoming Nanda Rajjat. The Chief Minister will also review them from time to time. (ANI)