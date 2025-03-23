Uttarakhand CM Dhami Leads Fit India Run, Advocates National Health Mission

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in 'Fit India Run' at the Athletics Ground, Maharana Pratap Sports College in Dehradun.

The 'Fit India Run' was organised as part of the Fit India campaign to promote an active lifestyle among Uttarakhand's citizens.

Dhami addressing the event said that Fit India is a base for a healthy mind and lively soul and is a national mission for a healthy India.

"It is really a matter of pride for me to come to you and address here at Fit India Movement program. This is a national mission which realises our dreams for a healthy and strong India. Fit India is not just about a strong body. It is the base for a healthy mind and lively soul," Dhami said.

Dhami emphasised the necessity of fit citizens for a prosperous Uttarakhand.

"Only a fit Uttarakhand can be prosperous Uttarakhand wherever everyone progresses and contributes to the progress of the country," Dhami said.

CM Dhami also participated in a cycle rally commenced from CM's Camp Office Complex Gate on the occasion of the completion of three years of his government. He also did push-ups with other participants

Earlier, Dhami said that Uttarakhand is determined to implement the call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to all citizens to stay healthy.

"He government has started work in this direction. To make a healthy India a healthy Uttarakhand, it is necessary that everyone starts paying attention to a balanced diet. I appeal to everyone to play their important role in this campaign," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya participated in the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' movement organized by the Sports Authority of India. UP Minister Girish Chandra Yadav was also present

Mansukh Mandaviya said that the 'Fit India Sunday on Cycle' is now becoming a movement throughout the nation. (ANI)