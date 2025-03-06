Uttarakhand CM Dhami Launches Winter Yatra to Support Char Dham Yatra Workers

Harsil: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Thursday that the State has launched Winter Yatra to support the livelihoods of those dependent on the Char Dham Yatra, which closes in winter.

Addressing a public rally here today, chief minister Dhami expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who joined the initiative, marking a pivotal moment in the State's efforts to sustain tourism year-round.

"Char Dham Yatra is an important base of the economy of Uttarakhand. Lakhs of people associated with this Yatra receive employment opportunities, from hoteliers to taxi drivers and from local shopkeepers to trip organisers. During winter, when the portals of the four dhams close, these people's business gets affected. Seeing this, we began the historic Winter Yatra this year. I had urged the Prime Minister to participate in this Yatra and accepting that, PM is among us today," Dhami said.

Prime Minister Modi landed in Uttarakhand this morning engaged with local artists as they performed a traditional folk dance in Mukhwa, the winter seat of Maa Ganga.

The Prime Minister also flagged off a trek and bike rally in Harsil with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Dhami said that this visit of PM Modi is essential in establishing the Mukhimath (Mukhwa) on the global tourism map and strengthening the cultural and religious heritage of the state.

"We are all proud to witness this historic moment in Mukhwa. On behalf of all the people of the state, a hearty welcome and congratulations to the illustrious Prime Minister on his winter visit to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, " the chief minister said.

The Uttarakhand government has initiated a Winter Tourism programme this year. Thousands of devotees have already visited the winter seats of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The program is aimed to promote religious tourism and boost the local economy, homestays, and tourism businesses, among others. (ANI)