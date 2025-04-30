Uttarakhand CM Dhami inspects Surya Drone Tech-2025 program at Jaswant Ground in Dehradun

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the Surya Drone Tech-2025 program on Wednesday at Jaswant Ground in Garhi Cantt, Dehradun.

The Chief Minister interacted with the concerned officials and operated a drone at the Surya Drone Tech-2025 program.

The Surya Drone Tech-2025 program is a landmark defence technology event organised by the Indian Army's Central Command in collaboration with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).

Held on April 29-30, 2025, at Jaswant Ground in Dehradun Cantonment, the event showcased cutting-edge drone and anti-drone technologies tailored for the Indian Armed Forces.

The program included live demonstrations, featuring real-time demonstrations of advanced drone systems, including surveillance UAVS, loitering munitions, and anti-drone countermeasures.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami reached Yamunotri to mark the beginning of the Char Dham Yatra.

The doors of the Shri Yamunotri Dham opened on April 30, and CM Dhami attended the ceremony.

While speaking to reporters, Dhami said that the government monitors the situation from every angle and ensures that pilgrims do not face any problems.

He stated that pilgrimage in the state has increased due to the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at all the dhams.

He added that helicopter arrangements are being made to assess the damage around the complex due to the disaster at the Yamuna Ghat.

"We are monitoring the situation from every angle to ensure that the Char Dham Yatra pilgrims do not face any problems... The journey to Yamunotri Dham is slightly more challenging than that to the other Dhams. For this, we are working on making a master plan... Pilgrimage has increased significantly since 2014, following the work undertaken on all four Dhams under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Due to a disaster on the Yamuna Ghat, arrangements for big helicopters are being made for the damage around the complex," CM Dhami told reporters.

He further stated that the Char Dham Yatra is akin to a festival for the people of Uttarakhand and emphasised that the government aims for the Yatra to be safe, easy, and hassle-free.

"Char Dham Yatra has begun, the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri have opened. It is like a festival for the people of Uttarakhand. All the preparations have been done. We want the yatra to be safe, easy, and hassle-free. Various departments have made arrangements. We will be working to facilitate easy yatra for people", he added.

After the Char Dham Yatra 2025 began on Wednesday, more than 22 lakh devotees registered for the pilgrimage at the Rishikesh Transit Camp in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. (ANI)