Uttarakhand CM Dhami inspects police constable recruitment in Dehradun

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday inspected the police constable recruitment process at Dehradun Police Line and encouraged the youth who came for recruitment.

During this, the Chief Minister took detailed information about the recruitment process from the Senior Superintendent of Police, Dehradun. He encouraged the youth involved in the recruitment and asked them to give their best performance.

The Chief Minister took stock of the arrangements for the recruitment process and directed the officials to ensure that transparency is maintained in the entire process.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Dhami, has approved the implementation of the Central Government's Unified Pension Scheme for officers and employees in the state.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting held on Monday, officials said.

The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) has been introduced as an option under the National Pension System (NPS) by the Central Government for the Central

Government employees are covered under NPS so that they may receive an assured payout after their retirement. The Unified Pension Scheme will be operational from April 1, 2025

On Monday, the Uttarakhand cabinet approved the new Excise Policy 2025. A statement from the government said that the state's new Excise Policy 2025 has decided to close liquor licenses near religious places, considering their importance.

Furthermore, keeping public sensitivities paramount, more control will be exercised over the sale of liquor. Sub-shops and the metro liquor sales system have been abolished.

In the new Excise Policy, if a shop charges more than MRP, the license can be canceled. MRP will also apply to departmental stores, which will protect consumers' interests.

Excise revenue has increased significantly in the state in the last two years. A revenue target of Rs 5,060 crore has been set for the financial year 2025-26.

In the financial year 2023-24, a revenue of Rs 4,038.69 crore was earned against the target of Rs 4,000 crore. In the financial year 2024-25, about Rs 4,000 crore has been received so far against the target of Rs 4,439 crore.

Meanwhile, CM Dhami announced that the government will provide financial assistance to 45 writers this year and said it reflects our resolve towards the preservation of literature and culture.

" Along with Uttarakhand Sahitya Bhushan, 21 new Sahitya awards were announced. This year, we have decided to provide financial assistance to 45 writers. This is not just financial assistance, but it is a symbol of our commitment, our resolve, our objective towards the preservation of literature and culture," CM Dhami said. (ANI)