Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates Chaitra Ashtami Fair-2025 in Almora

Almora: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Chaitra Ashtami Fair-2025 at Maa Agneri Temple in Almora on Friday.

While addressing the gathering, CM Dhami stated that the fair is not only limited to religious rituals, but it also preserves folk art, culture and traditions. He added that a lot of people get a chance to showcase their talent through this platform.

"This fair is not only limited to the religious rituals, but it also preserves folk art, culture and our traditions. A lot of people get the opportunity to showcase their talent through this platform...It also presents dramas and tableau on subjects like environment protection, 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'...Today, I extend my wishes to you all for Mahaashtami and Ram Navami...", Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

Earlier, Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday urged devotees to do online registration before embarking on the CharDham Yatra to avoid any kind of inconvenience. The Chief Minister said that over 11 lakh pilgrims have completed their online registration.

"Our government, giving top priority to the convenience and safety of devotees coming from within the country and abroad, is working with full commitment to make the Char Dham Yatra smooth, safe, and comfortable," Dhami said in a post on X.

"So far, more than 11 lakh pilgrims have completed their online registration. I urge all of you to ensure your registration is done before embarking on the journey to avoid any kind of inconvenience," he said.

The CharDham Yatra, which includes the pilgrimage to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, attracts lakhs of devotees annually and holds immense spiritual significance.

On Sunday, Dhami reviewed preparations for the upcoming Yatra, stating that the dates for the opening of all the Dhams have been finalised. (ANI)