Uttarakhand CM Dhami Honoured by Energy Corp Personnel in Dehradun Event

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was felicitated at a 'Welcome and Abhinandan' programme organised in his honour by the personnel of the Energy Corporations on Thursday. The event took place at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan in Dehradun.

Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami expressed gratitude to the staff for their support. "As per your long-standing demands, we have implemented the system of timely pay scales and have also resumed the provision for initial increments upon fresh recruitment," the Chief Minister said.

He emphasised that the state government remains committed to the welfare of its employees and is continuously working to improve working conditions and incentivise efficiency.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attended the breakthrough ceremony of Tunnel T-8 of India's longest rail tunnel, Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line connecting Devprayag to Janasu section.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has achieved a major milestone. It is associated with the 125 km long Rishikesh-Karnprayag broad gauge rail project of Uttarakhand. This rail project is built inside a 105 km tunnel. It has a total of 16 tunnels from Rishikesh to Karnaprayag.

CM Dhami said that this tunnel is a historic achievement in Uttarakhand's development.

"The Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Project will play an important role in connecting the remote mountain areas of the state with the rest of the country. It will not only make transportation easier for the local people but will also give a new impetus to tourism, business, and economic activities in the region," CM Dhami said.

He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, infrastructure development in the state has gained new direction and momentum.

"This tunnel from Devprayag-Sod to Srinagar Janasu is a major achievement from a technical point of view, and it shows that despite difficult geographical conditions, we can successfully carry out development works," he said. (ANI)