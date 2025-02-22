Uttarakhand CM Dhami Highlights Land Reform Balancing Economy & Ecology

Dehradun: Following the clearance of Uttarakhand (Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Destruction and Land Reforms Act, 1950) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the land reform was done in a way to keep a balance between economy and ecology.

CM Dhami said, "Vidhan Sabha has passed the land reform law. It was done keeping in mind the sentiments of the people. We have done it in a way to keep a balance between ecology and economy so that investment is not affected and to keep a check on the sale and purchase of land. We have brought an inclusive budget, in which we have made provisions for every class. We have implemented UCC within the state. We have come up with the anti-cheating law. We have completed more than 20,000 recruitments till now."

"We have introduced anti-conversion law, anti-riot law, action against land jihad, 'thook' jihad, all these are fabrications of ideal Uttarakhand. All these actions are a vision of the ideal Uttarakhand. And in accordance with the public sentiments we have taken these decisions. In the near future too, we will never hesitate to take any necessary decision in the state's interest," he added.

Earlier, state Assembly LoP Yashpal Arya claimed that the government had done it under heavy pressure and they should bring a white paper on which industries were given land after 2018.

State Assembly LoP Yashpal Arya said, "The government should bring out a white paper on which industries and people were given state land after 2018 and for what purpose it was used...The government has passed it under heavy pressure. In Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar the outsiders have been allowed to be given 12.5 acres of land and this is a fertile land and anyone can buy land without the permission of the administration. This land is used for cultivation of sugarcane, rice and wheat so we have opposed this move."

The land law passed by the government in the House prohibits outsiders from buying agricultural and horticultural land in the remaining 11 districts of the state except Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar districts.

The Uttarakhand Assembly on Friday passed the Uttarakhand (Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Destruction and Land Reforms Act, 1950) (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "We have taken historic decisions in the state, including the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. We have brought the country's toughest anti-cheating law for the youth. We have made laws to prevent conversion and riots. We have removed encroachments. We are taking the state towards innovation. We try to fulfil what we say, and the land reform law is also a step we have taken in that direction."

He said that the state government has laid the foundation of land reforms in accordance with public sentiments. Work will be done continuously on land management and land reforms in future as well.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has taken a decision in accordance with the public sentiments and expectations of the people of the state. The government is taking historic decisions on many new important matters.

He said, "We are committed to protecting the resources and lands of Uttarakhand from land mafias. The purpose for which people have bought land, it was not used but misused, this concern was always in the mind."

He said that Uttarakhand has plain areas along with mountainous areas. Whose geographical conditions and challenges are different. He said, "Ever since late Atal ji gave industrial package for the state of Uttarakhand, the state government is moving towards industrialization in large numbers. In such a situation, the real investors coming to the state should not face any problems, and investment should also not stop. For that, we have included everyone in this new amendment/law."

The Chief Minister said that the state government is working in accordance with the public sentiments of all.

"We believe in democratic values. In the last few years, it was seen that people in the state were buying land in the name of giving employment to local people through various undertakings," he said.

"After the formation of the Land Management and Land Reforms Act, it will be completely curbed. This will also clear the difference between real investors and land mafia. The state government has removed encroachment from the state on a large scale in the past years. Illegal encroachment has been removed from forest land and government lands. Occupation has been removed from 3461.74 acres of forest land. This work was done by our government for the first time in history. This has protected both ecology and economy," CM Dhami added. (ANI)