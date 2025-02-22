Uttarakhand CM Dhami Hails 'Historic' Budget in Silver Jubilee Year

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during his address in the state assembly presented a comprehensive presentation of the government's policies and achievements, while also launching a sharp attack on the opposition's "corruption" and "failures".

The Chief Minister outlined a clear roadmap for the state's progress and future goals while exposing the corrupt practices and failures of the previous Congress governments.

CM Dhami mentioned that the budget size for the silver jubilee year of Uttarakhand's statehood had crossed Rs 1 lakh crore. This indicates that the state is becoming economically stronger and creating new avenues for development. This year's budget saw a 13 per cent increase compared to the previous one, reflecting the government's commitment to the inclusive and sustainable development of Uttarakhand.

He further described the budget as based on the theme "Namo" (Innovation, Self-reliant Uttarakhand, Great Heritage, and Vigorous Human Resources). He also emphasized the principles of "Gyan" (Welfare of the Poor, Youth, Farmers, and Women's Welfare) as the core foundation of this budget. This initiative will aid in laying new paths for the state's economic and social development.

CM Dhami's speech also highlighted the "opposition's history of corruption, especially in Congress." He alleged that during Congress rule, bids were placed for every position, and the cheating mafia was given open protection. He further said Congress "promoted the dark game of cheating and played with the future of the younger generation."

To curb this malpractice, the Dhami government implemented a strict anti-cheating law, restoring the youth's trust. Additionally, the government's historic decision on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is a significant step toward equality and justice in the state. He criticized Congress for its self-serving politics, claiming that the party has always worked on a policy of dividing society, while the BJP government is working to unite society by following the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas."

CM Dhami launched a strong attack on Congress, especially regarding the various scams that occurred in Uttarakhand. He listed incidents such as the Kedarnath Valley disaster scam, scholarship scam, sub-inspector recruitment scam, liquor scam, NH-74 land scam, sting operation on MLA bribery, assembly recruitment scam, BDO recruitment scam, and corruption in government jobs, questioning the opposition's functioning. He said that during Congress rule, corruption was at its peak, and scams occurred at every level. However, under the BJP government, transparency and good governance have been given top priority.

In his speech, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the government's major achievements and made it clear that Uttarakhand is moving forward with constant progress. He termed the strict anti-cheating law as a historic achievement, marking a significant step toward securing the future of the youth. The Dhami government also took pride in making Uttarakhand the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code after independence, which ensured social harmony and justice.

He said that the historic hosting of the 38th National Games in the state was another major achievement, where Uttarakhand's athletes performed exceptionally, winning 103 medals and bringing glory to the state. Additionally, Uttarakhand topped the SDG Index, showcasing the success of the state's efforts toward sustainable development.

"Under the Ease of Doing Business framework, the state's Single Window System received the Top Achievers category award, proving that Uttarakhand is becoming an ideal destination for investment and industries," he said.

The government has fulfilled its promise of recruitment exams, with over 20,000 recruitments made, creating new employment opportunities for the youth. This reflects the government's transparency and commitment to fulfilling its promises on the ground.

In his speech, Chief Minister Dhami clarified that the government prioritizes the state's economic and social development. He mentioned that this budget is based on the principles of ecology, economy, innovation, inclusive and sustainable development. The budget focuses on technology and accountability, ensuring that Uttarakhand becomes digitally and economically self-reliant. (ANI)