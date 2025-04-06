Uttarakhand CM Dhami Greets People on Ram Navami, Urges to Follow Lord Ram's Ideals

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conveyed his warm greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram.

In his message, the Chief Minister highlighted the significance of Lord Ram's values, urging citizens to imbibe his ideals in their lives for the greater good of the state and nation.

"Heartiest greetings to all of you on this auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. This auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram gives us the message of truth, religion, compassion and duty. Come, on this auspicious day, let us take a pledge to build the state and the nation by imbibing the ideals of Lord Shri Ram in our lives. May this divine festival of Ram Navami bring happiness, peace and prosperity in the lives of all of us. This is my prayer to Lord Shri Ram," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister called on the people to unite on this auspicious day and pledge to contribute to the state's progress by following Lord Ram's example.

He further prayed that the divine festival of Ram Navami brings happiness, peace, and prosperity to every home in the state.

The Chief Minister also took to his handle on X and posted, "The ninth date of the sweet month, holy, in the bright fortnight, Abhijit, beloved of Hari. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the sacred festival of Shri Ram Navami, the manifestation celebration of Lord Shri Ram, the embodiment of righteousness, the supreme upholder of dignity."

"The entire life character of Lord Shri Ram gives us the message of truthfulness, commitment to promises, and dedication to duty. May the holy festival of Ram Navami bring happiness, peace, and progress to all your lives, such is my prayer to the best of the Raghu dynasty, Lord Shri Ram Chandra Ji," his post read.

Navami, a day dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, is considered an important and auspicious time for devotees to pray for strength, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles.

Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri. She is considered to be the ninth incarnation of Goddess Durga. Siddhidatri is a Sanskrit word that means giver of meditative ability.

She mounts a lotus, and it is said that she killed the demon 'Mahishasura' on the ninth day, which is why it is termed 'Maha Navami'. Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks Lord Ram's birthday. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of the Goddess Shakti. The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Chaitra Navratri, or Vasant Navratri, is celebrated during the spring season in India. It is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for the Hindu community.

During Chaitra Navratri, people fast and worship Goddess Durga. They also performed Ghatasthapana, the invocation of goddess Shakti, which was a significant ritual followed during the period. Navratri also celebrates calmness and peacefulness in the form of Maha Gauri Mata. (ANI)