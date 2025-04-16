Uttarakhand CM Dhami Flags Off 23 Vehicles for Forest, Wildlife Protection

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday flagged off 23 Bolero camper vehicles purchased by the Forest Department from the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) Scheme for Forest and Wildlife Protection at the Chief Minister's Camp Office.

The Chief Minister said that these vehicles will help in strengthening the control over forest crimes by increasing surveillance in sensitive forest areas. These vehicles will also be used for timely control of forest fire management and human-wildlife conflict incidents and rapid rescue work.

Along with monitoring tree plantation campaigns, these vehicles will also prove to be very useful in quick and effective operation of relief and rescue operations in forests and adjoining areas in case of landslides, floods or other natural disasters.

Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said that the budget of the CAMPA scheme has increased continuously in the last three years. Rs 237 crore in the year 2023-24, Rs 302 crore in 2024-25. The annual plan proposed under CAMPA for the year 2025-26 at a cost of Rs 439.50 crore has been sent to the Government of India for approval.

Earlier in the day, Dhami participated in the Pran Pratishtha programme at the newly constructed Baba Baukhnag temple near the Silkyara tunnel. He also participated in the different programmes organised on the occasion of the tunnel's breakthrough site.

The Chief Minister also inspected the map chart of the Silkyara Tunnel.

The Silkyaara tunnel is a two-lane and two-directional tunnel that will reduce the distance between Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham by 26 km, helping pilgrims of the Chardham Yatra save time. The 4.531 km-long tunnel was built at a cost of about 853 crores. The work on the Silkyara tunnel project was delayed as it was halted due to a section of the Silkyara Bend-Barkot tunnel collapsing while under construction in 2023, trapping 41 workers inside for 17 days. At the time, CM Dhami had resolved to build the Baba Baukhnag temple if the workers were evacuated safely. (ANI)