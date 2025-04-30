Uttarakhand CM Dhami Ensures Safe Char Dham Yatra Amid Increased Pilgrimage Traffic

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Yamunotri on the occasion of the beginning of the Char Dham Yatra. The doors of the Shri Yamunotri Dham opened on April 30, and CM Dhami attended the ceremony.

While speaking to reporters, Dhami said that the government is monitoring the situation from every angle and ensuring that pilgrims do not face any problems. He stated that pilgrimage in the state has increased due to the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at all the dhams. He added that, due to the disaster at the Yamuna Ghat, helicopter arrangements are being made to assess the damage around the complex.

"We are monitoring the situation from every angle to ensure that the Char Dham Yatra pilgrims do not face any problems... The journey to Yamunotri Dham is slightly more challenging than that to the other Dhams. For this, we are working on making a master plan... Pilgrimage has increased significantly since 2014, following the work undertaken on all four Dhams under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Due to a disaster on the Yamuna Ghat, arrangements for big helicopters are being made for the damage around the complex", Pushkar Singh Dhami told reporters.

He further stated that the Char Dham Yatra is akin to a festival for the people of Uttarakhand and emphasised that the government aims for the Yatra to be safe, easy, and hassle-free.

"Char Dham Yatra has begun, the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri have opened. It is like a festival for the people of Uttarakhand. All the preparations have been done. We want the yatra to be safe, easy, and hassle-free. Various departments have made arrangements. We will be working to facilitate easy yatra for people", he added.

Meanwhile, according to the information, after the Char Dham Yatra 2025 began on Wednesday, more than 22 lakh devotees registered for the pilgrimage at the Rishikesh Transit Camp in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, and headed towards their destination. (ANI)