Uttarakhand CM Dhami directs officials to focus on potholes, water supply, forest fire control

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called for heightened attention to public service delivery across districts, instructing all District Magistrates to focus on key issues such as eliminating potholes, maintaining a steady drinking water supply, and effectively controlling forest fires.

The directives were issued during a virtual meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence on Monday, during which Dhami urged officials to take swift action in these areas.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for regular anti-encroachment campaigns and frequent sampling of food items in the districts.

He also highlighted the importance of completing essential tasks like river dredging and drain cleaning before the onset of the monsoon.

Additionally, CM Dhami urged officials to organize regular public grievance redressal programs such as Janta Darbar, Tehsil Diwas, and BDC meetings, along with setting up multipurpose camps at the block level.

Chief Minister Dhami also highlighted the importance of preparing for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, stressing that all districts connected to the Yatra route should keep control rooms fully active. He called for an organized traffic plan and improved facilities for the devotees.

District Magistrates were instructed to conduct on-site inspections of regular routes and ensure that all roads are pothole-free within 15 days.

In line with the summer season, the Chief Minister directed the timely arrangement of drinking water supplies in all districts, including the provision of water tankers where necessary.

He also called for advance preparations to ensure a smooth power supply during the season and urged officials to ensure the public fully benefits from various government welfare schemes.

To facilitate this, he stressed the need for widespread publicity and ensuring that all eligible individuals receive the benefits of these schemes.

Additionally, the Chief Minister called for the immediate transfer of personnel posted at the same location for more than three years, ensuring fresh perspectives and efficiency in the administration.

Earlier, on the occasion of Ram Navami, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually addressed the Akhand Ramayana Paath organized at Maa Kokila Kothagyaari Temple in Pankhu, Pithoragarh, from his residence.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the events of Akhand Paath and holy religious texts like Ramayana purify our souls, make the environment sattvik, and connect society.

Dhami said that it is a matter of great pride and joy for all of us that after a long wait of 500 years, Lord Shri Ram Lalla is celebrating the festival of Ram Navami for the second time by sitting in his grand temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)