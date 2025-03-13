Uttarakhand: CM Dhami attends Holi Milan Utsav, extends greetings to public

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in Holi celebrations at the 'Holi Milan Utsav' organised at his residence on Thursday and, while extending his greeting, highlighted the state's commitment to passing traditions to future generations.

"We continue to take forward our culture and heritage and hand it over to our next generation. I congratulate and greet everyone on the occasion of Holi," said CM Dhami.

Visuals showed CM Dhami and his wife, Geeta Dhami, dancing with the people of the 'Tharu' tribe at the Holi Milan program.

The Chief Minister also played the dholak and the manjeera while shaking a leg with the group of dancers at the program.

Dhami attended the Holi Milan Samaroh in New Delhi, hosted by MoS Almora-Pithoragarh MP Ajay Tamta.

CM Dhami joined in the festive spirit, participating in cultural programs and celebrating Holi with fellow BJP leaders, making the most of the vibrant occasion.

BJP National Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam accompanied Dhami.

"The great enthusiasm with which Holi is being celebrated - not only Uttarakhand but everyone is celebrating Holi. There is also the joy of winning Delhi. Delhi is filled with new colours...", Dushyant Kumar Gautam said to ANI on Wednesday.

Earlier, Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Holi Milan program organised by the Municipal Corporation Dehradun on Wednesday.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the e-fund website created to maintain transparency in financial operations in the Municipal Corporation Dehradun on this occasion.

CM Dhami, while wishing all the people of the state a festival of Holi filled with joy, gaiety, enthusiasm and colors, said that this festival also strengthens the feeling of harmony by strengthening cultural unity in the society. He said that everyone will have to make continuous efforts to pass on this cultural heritage to the next generation. (ANI)