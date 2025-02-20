Uttarakhand CM Dhami Arrives at Assembly for Budget Session Amid Protests

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived at the assembly ahead of the budget presentation today.

On Wednesday, CM Dhami participated in the proceedings of the first Assembly Session of 2025 of the fifth Legislative Assembly of Uttarakhand. Congress MLAs staged a protest to oppose the introduction of smart pre-paid electricity meters during the Uttarakhand Assembly's budget session.

State Assembly LoP Yashpal Arya said, "The government does not want to extend the Assembly session's duration. It wants to avoid discussing major issues. Today, we are opposing the introduction of smart pre-paid electricity meters in the state."

His office said in an official statement that on February 18, Dhami approved the sanction of Rs 2 crore provided in standard item 40 of the modernization of state police forces under the financial year 2024-25.

The Chief Minister has approved the sanction of Rs 243.91 lakh for the work of surface coating and signage by DBMBC of various roads of Ward No 5 Dhoran Khas of Assembly Constituency Mussoorie of Dehradun district under the state plan.

The Chief Minister also approved the proposal to name the proposed Chalkudia-Masmoli-Saknoli-Naukholi Motor Road in Garhwal as Shaheed Mandeep Singh Negi Motor Road, proposed name of Sisaldi-Manjhola Motor Road as Freedom Fighter Motor Road, proposed name of Badiun Kandool Talla-Kandool Malla Uttinda (Mustkhal-Pulasun-Uttinda Motor Road as Freedom Fighter Tula Singh Rawat Motor Road.

The Chief Minister approved the amount of Rs 148.48 lakh for the work of reconstruction and surface improvement of the road damaged due to the excessive flow of water of Gaula river from Vanbhulpura railway crossing to Gaulapul in Assembly Constituency-Lalkuan under the State Plan and sanctioned the amount of Rs 150.48 lakh for the construction work of 15 meter long RCC bridge over Chinuna Gad to connect Goluchina-Galli-Vasyura-Govindpur Motor Road under Assembly Constituency Someshwar of Almora district. Approval was given for sanctioning an amount of Rs 121.83 lakh.

