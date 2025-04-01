Uttarakhand CM Dhami Announces Renaming of 11 Places Based on Local Sentiments

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that the decision to rename the 11 places of the four districts of the state was based on the culture and the sentiments of the local people.

Speaking to ANI, the CM said, "The names of the locations should be according to the culture, sentiments of local people, and Devbhoomi. The people have welcomed this step."

The people of the state also expressed their happiness on the decision by the state government.

Vipin Devyani, a local, said that he was extremely happy with the decision, further stating that the previous name did not make any sense.

"We are very happy with the government's decision to change the name of the places... this is a Hindu-dominated area, and the name earlier did not make any sense. We applaud the decision of the government and want to thank them for changing the name," he said.

"We are very happy... the name has been changed to something significant now and we will try to walk on the path that the name follows... we would like to thank the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister ..." said Chandrapal Singh Parmar, another resident.

On Monday, Uttarakhand CM Dhami announced the renaming of various places in the Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts of the state.

While making the announcement, he said that the renaming is being done in accordance with public sentiment and Indian culture and heritage. This initiative aims to inspire people by honoring great personalities who have contributed to the preservation of Indian culture, according to an official statement.

In the Haridwar district, Aurangzebpur will be renamed Shivaji Nagar, Gajiwali to Arya Nagar, Chandpur to Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Mohammadpur Jat to Mohanpur Jat, Khanpur Kursli to Ambedkar Nagar, Indrishpur to Nandpur, Khanpur to Shri Krishna Pur, and Akbarpur Fazalpur to Vijayanagar, as per CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's announcement.

In the Dehradun district, Miyanwala will be renamed Ramji Wala, Pirwala to Kesari Nagar, Chandpur Khurd to Prithviraj Nagar, and Abdullah Nagar to Daksh Nagar, the announcement further added.

In Nainital district, Nawabi Road will be renamed Atal Marg, and the road from Panchakki to ITI will be named Guru Golwalkar Marg, the announcement said.

In Udham Singh Nagar, the Sultanpur Patti municipal council will be renamed Kaushalya Puri, it added. (ANI)