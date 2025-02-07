Uttarakhand CM Awards Medals to Cyclists at Rudrapur Velodrome for National Games

Udham Singh Nagar: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami felicitated the cycling champions at the Sports Stadium velodrome in Rudrapur area of Udham Singh Nagar and presented them with medals for their achievements at the 38th National Games.

Chief Minister Dhami on Thursday watched the track cycling competition at the Shivalik Velodrome at Manoj Sarkar Sports Stadium from the gallery.

CM Dhami arrived at the velodrome and interacted with the players. Following this, he honoured the medalists of the men's 4000-metre team pursuit event by presenting medals and a Pahadi cap.

The gold medal was awarded to the Services Sports Control Board, the silver to Punjab, and the bronze to Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister said that on January 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 38th National Games from Dehradun.

"About 20 thousand people are contributing directly and indirectly for the conduct of the competitions of this national game," he said.

As per a statement, Chief Minister Dhami has been constantly taking updates from the officials on the arrangements of the competitions being held at various places in the state and is also personally visiting the arrangements.

The concerned officials have been instructed to provide every possible facility to the players.

The Chief Minister said that the performance of the players of Uttarakhand is also getting better, so far 33 medals have been won by the players of the hill state in various competitions.

The Chief Minister said that the players coming from all over the country are appreciating the velodrome built here.

"Multi-purpose halls have also been constructed at many places in the state, Malkhamb competition is also to be organised in Chakarpur of Khatima and rafting competition in Tanakpur. Sports competitions are being organised at 11 different places in the entire state," said CM Dhami.

"These sports competitions in Uttarakhand will definitely act as an inspiration for the young players of our state and the players will make their bright future in the field of sports. He said that these National Games were inaugurated by the Prime Minister and it will be concluded by Home Minister Shri Amit Shah in Haldwani on February 14," he said.

The Chief Minister also reached the 46th Battalion PAC and declared the opening of the shotgun and skeet competition by formally cutting the ribbon and performing puja ritual. (ANI)