Uttarakhand Cabinet approves Uniform Civil Code manual

Dehradun: A cabinet meeting was held on Monday at the State Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, where the cabinet approved the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) manual.

The approval follows a thorough scrutiny by the legislative Department, which had already reviewed the manual.

On UCC, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Said that our government kept the promises we made before the 2022 elections.

He asserted that the dates of implementation will be announced soon.

"We had promised the people of Uttarakhand in 2022 that we would bring the UCC Bill as soon as our government was formed. We brought it. The draft committee drafted it, it was passed, the President approved it and it became an act. The process of training is also almost complete... After analysing everything, we will announce the dates soon," Dhami said to media persons after the meeting.

The BJP government introduced the UCC Bill during a special session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly on February 6 this year and it was passed with a comfortable majority a day later on February 7.

Following the Uttarakhand Assembly, the UCC Bill was passed in February, and President Droupadi Murmu signed it on March 13, paving the way for Uttarakhand to potentially become the first state in India to enact the UCC.

The Uniform Civil Code seeks to establish a set of uniform personal laws that apply to all citizens, regardless of religion, gender, or caste. This would cover aspects such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and succession. (ANI)