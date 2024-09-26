Uttarakhand: Badrinath National Highway opens for vehicular movement in Chatwapipal

Chamoli: Badrinath National Highway, which was blocked in Chatwapipal, has been opened for vehicular movement, said Chamoli Police.

According to the Police, the road was opened for the movement at around 10 am today.

"The blocked road near Chatwapipal has been opened," wrote Chamoli Police on X.

Watch Video: https://twitter.com/i/status/1839160762364997878

Following this, the work of opening the road near Chatwa Pipal was in progress.

Earlier in the day, the police officials said that a portion of the Badrinath National Highway has been blocked due to aggregation of debris near Nandprayag and Chatwapipal.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/news/local/haridwar/haridwar-news-cbi-arrests-kendriya-vidyalaya-principal-in-haridwar-for-accepting-rs-30000-bribe

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in Uttarakhand during September 25-27.

In a press release dated September 25, the IMD said, "Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand during 25th -27th; West Uttar Pradesh on 27th; East Uttar Pradesh during 26th -28th September.

Badrinath Highway has been blocked multiple times after adverse weather impacts.

Earlier on September 14, heavy rainfall caused multiple landslides along the Badrinath National Highway, blocking the road at Lambagad, Nandprayag, Sonala, and Barrage Kunj. The alternate route between Sakot and Nandprayag was also blocked due to the landslides.

In a statement, the Chamoli Police said, "Due to the heavy rainfall in the district, landslides are occurring at many places on the Badrinath National Highway, due to which the road is getting blocked repeatedly. Travellers are being stopped at safe places by Chamoli Police for safety."

Earlier, the police had said on social media that the highway was blocked at Kameda (Gauchar), Nandprayag, and Chhinka, disrupting traffic in the area.

—ANI