Haridwar News: CBI arrests Kendriya Vidyalaya principal in Haridwar for accepting Rs 30,000 bribe

Haridwar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, BHEL, Ranipur, Haridwar for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a complainant.



A case was registered by CBI on a complaint against accused Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya, BHEL, Ranipur, Haridwar on allegations that accused demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 per month from the contractual workers like Guard, Sweepers and Gardeners for continuation of their Job in Kendriya Vidyalaya, BHEL, Ranipur, Haridwar, through their supervisor, CBI said in the release.



"The accused Principal demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 to be paid to him for 08 workers for the last 10 months (approx. Rs 1,000 per person per month). After negotiation, accused agreed to reduce the bribe amount to Rs 50,000-60,000," the release stated.



CBI laid a trap and caught accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs 30,000 as part payment.



"Searches were conducted by CBI at the residential and official premises of the accused which led to recovery of certain incriminating documents. Accused will be produced before the Competent Court today," as per the release.

Further investigation is underway.