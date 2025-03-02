Uttarakhand Avalanche: SDRF Deploys Thermal Cameras to Locate Missing Workers

Chamoli: A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from Joshimath on Sunday left for the Badrinath Dham with a victim locating camera and thermal image camera to search for remaining workers trapped in the avalanche that struck near the BRO camp near Mana village in Chamoli district on February 28.

On the second day of rescue operations after the avalanche struck, the SDRF communication team carried a manpack repeater for the search and rescue of the missing BRO workers.

As per the District Magistrate of Chamoli and the updated information out of the 54 BRO workers who were trapped in the avalanche on February 28, 50 have been rescued of which four have lost their lives and four are still missing.

Chamoli DM Sandeep Tiwari said that doctors have confirmed four deaths and four workers were missing. "Earlier, the total number was 55, but now we have the information that one of the workers was on unauthorized leave, and he is home. The total number has reduced to 54, out of which 4 people are still missing," he said.

A drone-based intelligent buried object detection system was airlifted by the Indian Air Force for deployment in search and rescue operations of the five other missing BRO workers in the incident.

As per the instructions of the Inspector General of Police, SDRF Ridhim Agarwal, an expert team of SDRF has been sent to the site of the incident via helicopter from Sahastradhara with a Victim Locating Camera (V.L.C.) and Thermal Image Camera to search for the missing workers . The search will be carried out with the help of these equipment (Victim Locating Camera (V.L.C) and Thermal Image Camera).

Injured BRO workers were airlifted from the Army helipad in Joshimath for further treatment at the Joshimath Army Hospital.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday reached the Disaster Control Room set up in Dehradun, to review the rescue operation underway for the second consecutive day.

Chamoli District Magistrate Tiwari had said on Saturday said that 24 rescued Border Road Organisation (BRO) workers have been receiving treatment in Joshimath, while one individual has been sent to AIIMS Rishikesh via air ambulance after an injury to his spine.

Personnel from disaster management forces, including the Army, ITBP, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, district administration, police, health department, and fire services, are engaged in relief efforts. (ANI)